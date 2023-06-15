A teacher at Bibiani Senior High School (SHS) lost her items worth thousands of cedis to a fire outbreak in her house at Bibiani-Hwenampori after she went to school on Wednesday morning.

The sad incident happened at Bibiani-Hwenampori in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

The victim, Margret Tawiah, is a teacher at Bibiani SHS and doubles as a second-hand clothes and shoes dealer. Her goods and items in her room were completely destroyed.

The victim, speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, said she was in school when she had a distress phone call from her younger sister notifying her of the blaze.

She quickly rushed to the scene but unfortunately, all efforts could not salvage the situation.

She indicated her educational certificates, mattresses, bed, refrigerators, utensils, money, and other valuable items had been consumed by the inferno.

The fire service at Bibiani later visited the scene to quench the inferno.

Richmond Appiah, the Public Relations Officer for Bibiani Fire command, said preliminary investigations find that the fire started from the kitchen.

He advised residents to turn off all electrical gadgets when they leave their homes to avoid any fire outbreak. He disclosed a principal eyewitness told them the fire began from the kitchen and they will begin their investigation from there to confirm the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ