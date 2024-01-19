A 35-year-old man, Alex Nana Antwi, and his 22-year-old lover, Anifa, have perished in a fire that gutted a four-bedroom house at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District.

The unfortunate incident occurred at dawn on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

According to an eyewitness, Anifa went to spend the night with her lover but unfortunately lost her life in the intense inferno together with her boyfriend.

Investigations are currently ongoing by the Sunyani West District Police and the Sunyani East Municipal Fire Command to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Public Relations Officer of the Sunyani Municipal Fire Command, Assistance Divisional Officer 2, Isaac Kwame Opoku, explained that firefighters were at the scene about 21 minutes after midnight but could not rescue the victims due to the intensity of the inferno.

“It was after the fire had died out that we were informed two persons, a guy and his girlfriend were trapped in the house but we couldn’t go in. We later found two bodies burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

He explained further that the fire team later got to know there were four occupants of the house at the time of the inferno including the deceased, his mother who is the owner of the house but the two managed to escape.

