Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has reported that, three more people were killed in Bawku.

The legislator shared this information this morning on JoyNews’ AM Show. This brings the death toll to 5 within the past 48 hours.

According to him, they were shot by some alleged soldiers who claimed they found firearms on them around 8:pm on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we even had additional killings last night…they hit the three of them mercilessly. The assemblyman tried to intervene, but they refused to listen and they beat these boys and finally shot the three of them.”

He said another victim who was with the deceased individuals prior to the shooting at the time was able to flee.

“I am so scandalised by what the soldiers have done, and the youth are grieving. This is very dastardly,” he added.

The Ghana Armed Forces is yet to publicly respond to the matter.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the Upper East Regional town.

Reports suggest that the shooting occurred around noon when unknown gunmen opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

Six people were shot in this incident; one died on the spot, and the other died this morning while receiving treatment.

