One person has been confirmed dead with five others injured in a sporadic shooting incident at Bawku in the Upper East region.

The unfortunate incident according to Police sources occurred at about 12:30 pm on Wednesday around Zongo near the Bawku Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Musah Seidu aged 60 after a call was placed to his son, Abubakari Mubarik.

The medical officer at the Presbyterian hospital, Dr Tagbor Jackson revealed Musah died as a result of a severe chest injury secondary to gunshot.

The injured has also been identified as Firdaus Abdulai aged 17, Sumaila Munira aged 38, Amidu Bugri, 40, Bukari Seidu, 50, and Kamal Sadat 19.

Firdaus and Munira are undergoing treatment at the Vineyard Hospital while the remaining three are also at the Presbyterian Hospital.

It is however not clear what triggered the horrifying incident.

Musah has since been released to the family and buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

ALSO READ: