The Bawku Naaba, Asigri Azorka Abugraogo, the traditional leader of the Kusaug Traditional Area, has expressed confidence in the ability of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to bring lasting peace to the region.

According to the Bawku Naaba, Dr Bawumia possesses the calmness and determination required to restore peace to the troubled area.

He emphasised that as a leader from the Northern part of the country, Dr Bawumia understands the ongoing issues and is well-positioned to address them effectively.

He urged Dr Bawumia to prioritise the restoration of peace in the region if he emerges victorious in the 2024 general elections, highlighting the negative impact of the conflict on the local population, particularly women and children.

“Well, I am sure that as the senior-most northern figure in this government, you may be the last person that people are waiting to hear from on this matter to hopefully bring an end to the debate, the tension and the conflict.”

“I have a firm belief that if you become President, you would want to preside over a peaceful nation and a peaceful Kusaug Traditional Area that will support your vision for development. It is my belief that you have what it takes to bring this conflict to an end to help save lives and property.”

Dr Bawumia expressed worry over the recurring conflict within the Bawku enclave.

He noted the situation has resulted in avoidable loss of lives and unnecessary destruction of properties in the region.

“As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict that we have in Bawku between Kusasis and Mamprusis over Chieftaincy. This conflict has led to needless loss of lives and disrupted economic activity and development in Bawku. It is really sad. Fundamentally, we are really one people.”

“We have intermarried over the years and our languages are very similar. I believe with every bone in my body that it is possible to have peace and harmony between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku, and I will work towards that. We have to work towards that. It is possible”he noted.

