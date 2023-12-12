Four out of the seven Senior High School (SHS) headteachers interdicted for allegedly charging unauthorized fees in the Ashanti Region are expected to appear before an investigative committee today.

The Regional Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, disclosed this in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

Mr Yeboah expressed optimism the investigations will help to unravel the truth in the matter as he urged cooperation from the affected headteachers.

“I cannot say whether the items stated against them are right or not. I have met my members, and we have spoken at length, and they have given me their side of the story, so I hope that the committee sitting will help us unravel some of the issues at stake,” he stated.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has so far interdicted 11 headteachers across the Greater Accra, Bono and Ashanti regions over the ongoing admission process for first year SHS students.

The action is in connection with the collection of unauthorized fees from the students contrary to a directive from GES.

The outfit listed the unauthorised monies to include payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, sale of anniversary cloth among others.

The affected headteachers are Selina Anane Afoakwa (Kumasi Girls), Nathaniel Asamoah Asanteman, Andrews Boateng (Kumasi Senior High Technical School) and Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah (Manso Adubia).

The rest are Daniel Boamah Duku; Agric Nzema Community, Gladys Sarfowah; Nkawie and Ampong Omar Ahmed; Collins SHS.

ALSO READ: