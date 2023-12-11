The National President of Wesley Grammar Old Students Association, Alexander Konadu, has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to halt the interdiction of headteachers.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show. Dwaso Nsem, Mr Konadu said the action is too harsh.

GES in the first week of first year Senior High School (SHS) students has interdicted 11 headteachers in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Bono Regions.

Despite a harmonised prospectus to cut down the financial burden on parents, these headteachers are said to be charging unauthorised fees and selling items in the schools.

Some of them have been accused of selling unauthorised items to students, including a ceremonial cloth priced at GH₵200, tracksuits at GH₵250, and other items.

Consequently, they have been asked to step aside to facilitate further investigations.

But Mr Konadu has asserted the headteachers probably charged the fees to make provision for items in short supply.

“GES should pull brakes on the interdiction because even though the headteachers have breached protocols, some of the schools lack supplies from government so such initiatives are sometimes to make up for these things. As a President of the Association, I’m involved in the running of the school and I know the challenges headteachers face in running the school,” he stated.

Mr Konadu further indicated that, Old Students in recent times have in several ways supported their alma mater but the onus lies on headteachers to put in place initiatives to ensure the smooth running of the schools.

