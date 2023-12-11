Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, believes they have been lifted to fight for the Premier League title following their win against Hearts of Oak.

Ocloo made these remarks after his side recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A brace from striker Steven Mukwala and a goal from Isaac Oppong secured the win for the Porcupine Warriors as Linda Mtange Martin Karikari scored for the Phobians.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Ocloo picked out consistency as his team’s biggest asset in the win.

On the other hand, Hearts assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru blamed his team’s loss on a lack of mental toughness.

“It’s about consistency. We’ve been playing the same team for some time now and I think this (win over Hearts) will lift us to fight for the title” he stated.

Ocloo also praised the playing body following the win.

“I think they are very committed and the unity among them; that is what is working” he added.

Asante Kotoko will host Great Olympics in the matchday 15 games at the Baba Yara stadium.

