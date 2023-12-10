Steven Mukwala scored twice in the Super Clash as Asante Kotoko fought back to beat their rivals, Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium which was the headline encounter in the matchday 14 games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Linda Mtange opened the scoring for the Phobians in Kumasi after 39 minutes to give them the lead but their happiness was short-lived as Isaac Oppong responded with a brilliant finish to draw Kotoko level before the break.

Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side returned from recess the better team as they mounted pressure on the home team on the day.

The Reds found themselves in the lead when Richmond Ayi split a shot into the path of Mukwala, who made no mistake from close range to put his side ahead.

The Accra-based side complained about the build-up to the goal with calls for an offside but the referee and his assistant were having none of it.

Mukwala completed his brace with 15 minutes away from full time as he chased down a through ball from Richmond Lamptey forcing the Hearts defence into a mistake which led to the former putting the ball into an empty net to extend Kotoko’s lead.

Hearts pulled a goal back in added but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point for them as Kotoko walked away with all three points.

FULL TIME



The red clouds consume the faint rainbow as gallant WARRIORS defend our territory with a vital away win over Hearts.#AKSC #Fabucensus pic.twitter.com/HziZKu4Yrp — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 10, 2023

With the victory over Hearts of Oak, Kotoko have now won their last four games in the Premier League, scoring eight goals in that period.

The win leaves Asante Kotoko in the 7th position with 22 points while Hearts of Oak sit 9th with 16 points.