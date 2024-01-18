In the quiet pre-dawn hours of Kwabenya in Accra, a unique bond between siblings was forged on the familiar route from home to the Joy FM studios.

Komla Dumor, the aspiring broadcast journalist, and Mawuena Dumor, his older sister, embarked on these early morning drives that would become cherished memories carved in the fabric of their relationship.

The journey unfolded in the nascent days of Komla’s career, a time when responsibilities necessitated a reliable ride to the studio by his “big sister” .

Rain-soaked mornings, punctuated by car servicing appointments, marked Mawuena’s unspoken duty to accompany her brother on his journalistic endeavours.

When the need arose, they would set out at 2:am, bound for 355 Faanofa Street in Kokomlemle, with a 3:am studio arrival in sight.

Inquisitive Mawuena, who later became MTN Ghana’s Head of Communications, couldn’t help but question the early departure, to which Komla, with a mischievous smile, replied, “So I can sleep some more on the way!”

In a Facebook post to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of the former BBC World Service journalist, Mawuena highlighted how the memory is coloured with the comfortable yet anxious silence of those early morning drives.

She narrated how she navigated the initial rough road from their house to the main road, hoping to avoid the perils of mud baths.

“Sometimes the anguish of how much I miss him can be a lot to bear but I remain encouraged by those memories. I am thankful to GOD that today, I can be here to celebrate those memories with my family and the extraordinary numbers of people who knew him and loved him too. Rest Strong and Rest Free Komla. We don’t stop! Mawun.”

One of my fondest memories of my brother Komla will always be our early morning drives from our family home in Kwabenya, Accra, Ghana to the studios of Joy 99.7FM.

Those were the very early days of his career as a broadcast journalist. My older sister duties dictated that when his car had to go for servicing and the rains were especially heavy, it would be my duty (with no democracy) to get him to the studio. We would set off at 2:00 am for a 3 am arrival in Kokomlemle, Accra. “Komla why do we have to leave that early?” I would ask. I can still hear his reply. “So I can sleep some more on the way!!!

I remember fondly the comfortable but anxious silence, as I tried to escape getting stuck in the mud on the initial rough road from our house to the main road. I remember our huge sighs of relief and laughter as we escaped the mud bath, arriving safely at the main road. I especially remember him jumping out of the car with purpose on arrival at JoyFM and the last word as he leaned forward, “Thanks Mawun. See you later!” I remember my feelings of satisfaction that I had done my “big sister good deed” for the day and then instantly annoyed wondering what on earth I was going to do at my office at 3 am until official work hours started! Sleep some more I guess?

There are multiple fond memories I have of Komla, especially on this 10th anniversary of his departure. Sometimes the anguish of how much I miss him can be a lot to bear but I remain encouraged by those memories. I am thankful to GOD that today, I can be here to celebrate those memories with my family and the extraordinary numbers of people who knew him and loved him too. Rest Strong and Rest Free Komla. We don’t stop! Mawun.