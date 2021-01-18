Today, January 18, 2021 marks exactly seven years the entire motherland shattered after a ‘leading light in African journalism’ dimmed.

Komla Afeke Dumor, a refined journalist, who worked for BBC World News, died in his London home after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mr Dumor, who started off as a medical student, soon found his way into the studio of Ghana’s media giant, Joy FM as a morning show host.

Komla Dumor

His years of active service and exemplary broadcasting earned him many international and posthumous awards.

Then President John Mahama tweeted that Mr Dumor was one of Ghana’s “finest ambassadors” describing him as “a broadcaster of exceptional quality and Ghana’s gift to the World.”

Komla Dumor

Mr Dumor is survived by his wife, Kwansema Qunasah and three children.