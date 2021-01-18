Kwansema Dumor, the wife of late Ghanaian prolific broadcaster Komla Dumor, has shared a lovely photo of their three children to mark seven years of his demise.

The adorable photo was backed by an emotional letter to eulogise her late husband and touted how far they had come even in his absence.

Quoting verses from the Bible, in the letter on Facebook, Mrs Dumor was hopeful her late husband was resting in the bosom of the good Lord.

Mrs Dumor noted their first child, Elinam is 18 and will be leaving for the university later this year, the second Elorm was 15 and their last born Araba, nine years old.

“Komla my dear, It seems like only yesterday that you embarked on your long journey. I trust you are well and enjoying your lovely new home with our Father. In 𝘮𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳’𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘴; 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘰, 𝘐 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶. 𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶. (John 14:2). We miss you, but we are comforted that wherever you are there is no pain, no suffering and no COVID. Your sudden departure exactly 7 years ago left a huge void in our hearts.

“Our lives were shattered in one day, one minute even when you passed. What? Komla has left us? Noooooooooo!!! But the Lord had said yes. Life stopped momentarily – or so it seemed for us – and it was strange to step out to hear the birds still singing, see the sun still shining, and activity on the streets. Slowly we forced ourselves back into our daily routines. We took tentative steps and went through the daily motions of school, work, church and shopping etc again. At first, it felt mechanical, robotic, but we grew stronger as the days passed,” part of her lengthy letter read.

Late Komla Dumor’s children.

Today, January 18, 2021 marks exactly seven years the entire motherland shattered after a ‘leading light in African journalism’ dimmed.

Mr Dumor, a refined journalist, who worked for BBC World News, died in his London home after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mr Dumor, who started off as a medical student, soon found his way into the studio of Ghana’s media giant, Joy FM as a morning show host.

His years of active service and exemplary broadcasting earned him many international and posthumous awards.