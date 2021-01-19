Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the scoresheet netting twice in Arsenal’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle at the Emirates.

The Gabon striker hit the post from a narrow-angle with the goal gaping in the first half, but put this behind him to net twice after the break.

For the first, he raced onto a long ball from Thomas Partey before driving a left-footed shot above Karl Darlow, then side-footed home a pull-back from Cedric to seal the victory.

In between these strikes was a goal showcasing Arsenal’s wth wonderful attacking talents as Emile Smith Rowe raced into the box and drew Jamaal Laschelles to him before laying it perfectly inside for Bukayo Saka to slot home.

The win moves Arsenal back into the top half of the table while Newcastle are looking nervously below them seven points above the relegation zone.