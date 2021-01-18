The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has published a list of some 15 laboratories it said are certified to conduct a covid-19 test.

They are 10 facilities in Accra, two in Takoradi, one in Kumasi, Tamale and Ho respectively.

The list includes the National Public Health Reference Laboratory, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, Veterinary Services Department – Labone (VSD – Labone), the Veterinary Services Department – Takoradi (VSD – Takoradi), the Public Health Reference Laboratory – Tamale (PHRL – Tamale), Nyaho Diagnostic Laboratory- Accra (Nyaho Lab – Accra), and The Trust Hospital Company Ltd (Trust Hospital), among others.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021, noted the government has intensified contact tracing, testing and treating of persons who test positive for the virus.

He further urged all laboratories to make available their testing data to the GHS with sanctions to be applied for non-compliance.

The country has so far recorded 57,714 cases with 55,592 recoveries and 346 deaths leaving 1,776 active cases.

