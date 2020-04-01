The Weija-Gbawe Assembly has announced an on-going 10-day house-to-house enhanced coronavirus testing of contacts traced.

According to the Assemblyman for the Tetegu electoral area, Bright Adabra, the exercise commenced at 9:am from Mallam Junction on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He said security agencies, as part of the campaign, will intensify the lockdown restrictions within the Municipality and urged residents in and around the municipality to strictly adhere to the stay indoors directive except essential workers.

“Everyone is advised to stay home to avoid facing the full wrath of the law between 8:00am to 11:00pm,” he cautioned.