The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has disputed reports of alleged maltreatment of travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This comes on the back of viral videos which suggest that some travellers at the KIA have been detained for being unable to pay the US$150 COVID-19 testing fee.

However, GACL explains per the COVID-19 testing guidelines, travellers who are unable to pay the fee are handed over to State security agencies for quarantine at designated locations.

This was contained in a statement issued by management of the facility.

The facility noted the video was taken by disgruntled passengers who refused to pay for the test and were waiting to be transported.

Pledging its utmost responsibility for the smooth running of the facility, it has urged passengers to strictly adhere to the laid down guidelines.

