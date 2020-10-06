It was a sight to behold when musicians Sister Derby and Davido met in the streets of Accra during his tour in the capital.

Davido, since his touchdown in Ghana last Saturday, has met many celebrities; the likes of Stonebwoy, King Promise, Ogee the MC, and Efya among others.

The latest to enjoy his company is the ‘African Mermaid’ who was wrapped in the arms of the young millionaire.

The smiles on their faces as they lock arms was evidence they had a bond brewing.

Davido has, thus, taken to his social media page to express his love for Ghana after the warm reception he received in his four-day stay.

Check out photos below: