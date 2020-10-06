A video of an old man showing his dancing prowess with a young woman is fast circulating on social media.

They were on the dancefloor dancing to KiDi’s ‘Enjoyment’ song when the old man held tight to the woman’s waist.

He was seen directing his waist to the woman’s direction, especially the “I go kill you with enjoyment, enjoyment, enjoyment” part.

At a point, the woman wanted to run away from the dancefloor, but this old man would not let her go.

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans who cannot keep calm over the man’s attitude.