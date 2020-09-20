A total of 26 new coronavirus cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport since its reopening.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this during his 17th address to the nation on measures his administration has put in place to fight Covid-19 Sunday.

He indicated that, but for the $150 Covid-19 PCR test initiated by the government, these travelers would have imported the virus into the country.

President Akufo-Addo, thus, felt vindicated about those who complained about the cost of testing.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to stop the importation of the virus, limit and contain the spread.