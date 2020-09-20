A 20-year-old Business Administration student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has been killed by her side piece in Ikorodu, Lagos.



Toluwalase Kembi, who is engaged, had gone to cook for Owolabi Yusuf, who is an Alfa back in July, but unknowing to her, a N2million bounty had been paid for her life.

After hitting her with a pestle, Alfa, with the help of three other friends chopped her into tiny pieces for ritual purposes.

The suspect after the act went into hiding until he was arrested.

The deceased’s phone was tracked to a man who revealed he bought it from the suspect, hence his arrest.

The suspect, who is now in the custody of the Elere Police Division, Agege, confessed to the crime.