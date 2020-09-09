The Kotoka International Airport, per orders from President Nana Akufo-Addo, re-opened to allow to international passenger traffic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Functioning on resumption however, follows several protocols established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to guide against potential transmission and contraction of the virus.

Coronavirus test results

Passengers, upon arrival, will be asked to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin.

The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin.

Face Masks

All passengers are obligated to wear nose masks.

Those who fail in this regard will be penalised.

Mandatory coronavirus test

Upon disembarking, passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at $150 (¢900), to be borne by the passenger.

Test results are usually available in less than 30 minutes.

Quarantine, Assessment and Management

Passengers who test positive for the virus will be handed over to health authorities for clinical management.

Youtuber, Vanessa Kanbi shares her experience at the International Airport and it is all you need to know if you are considering visiting Ghana anytime soon