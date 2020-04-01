Alhaji Karim Grusah has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider abrogating the season due to coronavirus outbreak.

Football activities in the country have come to a standstill as measures to slow the spread of the virus.

There have been calls to end the season due to the uncertainty about the resumption of football activities.

According to the veteran football administrator, it will be prudent for the country’s football governing body to consider ending the season after 15 matches played.

“We are in a situation where bold decisions must be taken,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I don’t want to say emphatically that the season should end now because King Faisal is in the relegation zone but the GFA must consider abrogating the season.

“We called for the return of football but we are in a situation where such decisions must be taken,” he added.