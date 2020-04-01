The Ghana Non-communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCDA) is entreating its members and Ghanaians to abide by all precautionary outlined measures.

The reason, according to the alliance, is that people living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) stand to encounter serious health implications should they contract Covid-19.

In addition, older people and people with pre-existing conditions such as heart diseases, diabetes, respiratory disorders among other NCDs appear to be more prone to becoming severely ill with the virus.

A statement released by GhNCDA entreated all to observe healthy lifestyle while being vigilant to stop the spread of the novel virus.