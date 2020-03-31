Three Ghanaians resident in New York in the United States o f America (USA) have died of COVID-19.

Information Officer Ghana Consular in New York, Kofi Ameyaw, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He said the deceased are two women and a man who is also a pastor in New York.

One of the women, a Muslim, Mr Ameyaw noted has been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He indicated that, education about the deadly coronavirus has been intensified in the Ghanaian community to avert such unfortunate deaths.

This, Mr Ameyaw said is because five of the states where the virus is prevalent have a lot of Ghanaians living there. “Many Ghanaians are frontline health workers in states like New York so we have urged them to take their safety very serious,” he added.