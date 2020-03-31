Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ghana, Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

All nine were reported from Accra, three of them travelled to Ghana within the past 14 days from Germany, France and Hungary respectively but for six f them there is no history of travel outside.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research also reported on tests from 77 samples including samples from 41 asymptomatic contacts of a case from Tamale Teaching Hospital and all are NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

This brings up to a total of 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana, including five deaths as of 31 st March 2020 at 15:00Hr.

Three of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and reverted to negative status for COVID-19 after repeat testa following recovery from symptoms.

As at 31st March 2020, additional 31 confirmed cases have significantly improved with no symptoms and have been discharged from admission for home care pending repetition of laboratory tests.

This adds to the 18 that were earlier being managed from home and bring the number of cases on home care to 49.

