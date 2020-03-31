The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken strong exception to the decision to reopen the controversial Airbus scandal.

According to its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the conduct of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu smacks of “hypocrisy and double standards.”

The Special Prosecutor has invited four persons to assist in investigations over an alleged act of bribery and other offences in the acquisition of three aircraft from Airbus.

This is to help him conclude internal investigations after Ghana was named as one of five countries said to have received bribes in exchange for contracts.

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

But the NDC scribe on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday said the invitation is ill-timed.

In his view, Mr Amidu just wants to cause unnecessary controversy at the time “President Akufo-Addo is calling for a united front to fight a common enemy, coronavirus.”

“How does the Airbus issue contribute to solving the emergency situation we find our ourselves in?” he quizzed.

Mr Nketia was certain Mr Amidu wants to use the Airbus saga to cover-up his “incompetence.”