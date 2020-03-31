Officials of the Immigration Service in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have arrested 38 persons who allegedly entered the country through unapproved routes via Ghana’s Eastern border.

The 38 persons include 23 Nigerians, 10 Togolese, one Malian, one Ivorian, one Beninois, and two Ghanaians.

They were arrested at the Sogakofe barrier heading towards Accra on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Shradrach Azangweo, South Tongu District Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, told the Ghana News Agency the culprits were returned to Aflao to assist the Aflao Immigration Service in investigations on the illegal routes used.

Mr Azangweo said, 16 other people, who entered Ghana after the closure of the borders, were also arrested on Sunday at the Sogakofe Barrier and being quarantined at an undisclosed location for tests on Coronavirus.

He commended commercial motorcycle riders for supporting the Service to stop people from crossing into Ghana through unapproved routes.

President Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the closure of Ghana’s borders from Sunday, March 22, 2020 to help contain COVID-19 in the country.