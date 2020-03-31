The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has announced 10 of its staff, who were exposed to patients with the infectious coronavirus diseases, have tested negative.

According to the hospital, this was after the samples of the staff, one doctor, seven nurses and two mortuary attendants were taken for testing at Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.

The hospital, in a statement, added it had so far recorded three cases of the infectious disease with two deaths and one person responding to treatment.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: