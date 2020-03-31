Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, is assuring security officials who abuse citizens as part of efforts to enforce the restrictions imposed by the president will be dealt with.

He says one such case has been referred to the Inspector General of Poilice to sanction the police personnel involved.

Speaking to the media outside parliament house, Mr Derry cautioned members of the public to desist from spreading fake news that police and military officials have been involved in widespread brutalities.

Mr Derry has also described as ignorant the Minority in Parliament’s claim that the Covid-19 Support Fund established by the president is unnecessary.

Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, says the government should rather have activated the Disaster Fund under the NADMO Act instead of setting up a new fund. But Mr Derry says the NADMO Disaster Fund can only be activated in times of a State of Emergency.

The Minority in Parliament has meanwhile condemned what it says is inhumane treatment meted out to travellers who were arrested on Monday in Cargo trucks in Ejisu for breaching the imposed restriction.

Ranking member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, A. B. A. Fuseini, says the arrested individuals are homeless people who had nowhere to go and should have been screened and allowed to travel from Accra to Tamale.