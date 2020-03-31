Action Chapel Internationa (ACI)l, led by its founder, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has reached out to over 400 of its members who needed food for the lockdown period.

The gesture was undertaken by a team of dedicated cell leaders who visited members at their homes.

The items donated included bags of rice, bottles of oil, tomato paste, sardines, water and many other items.

Beneficiaries of the items expressed their utmost joy and appreciation to the church for being thoughtful and taking the initiative in these trying times.

Other non-ACI members, who are kin to the ACI members, could not hold back their joy as they too benefited from this kind gesture.

The lockdown took effect from Monday and is expected to last for a 14-day period subject to review by the President.

ACI continues to support many more of its members during this period and encourages any of its members who are in critical need to contact their cell leaders or the church administration through admin@actionchapel.net.