The Ashanti Regional Police Command has threatened to deal ruthlessly with residents who fail to comply with the lockdown directives for the next 13 days.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, says some residents flouted the directives in Greater Kumasi due to some level of leniency the taskforce applied.

Speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues on Monday, March 30, 2020, the Regional PRO said “if we meet you in town without any reasonable excuse, we will not take it kindly with you” starting from tomorrow.

He said things didn’t go smoothly as expected as people were trying to enter Kumasi from Accra around 2: am on Monday.

He adds others were roaming aimlessly without any tangible reason, which the taskforce, after a crunch meeting has decided to strictly apply the laws to offenders.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, has instituted a partial lockdown in the Greater Accra region, Awutu Senya East district and Greater Kumasi.

The lockdown, which begun at 1:am Monday, exempts only essential service providers and those in the food chain supply to operate within the 14 days.

ASP Ahianyo was, however, emphatic that his outfit is not going to physically assault recalcitrant residents but would ensure they are dealt by the law to deter others.

“We will move with police and military bus in town tomorrow and if we meet you without any concrete reason, we will arrest you to our office and process you for court. We won’t beat anybody because if you beat people, you’ll let them go but if they face the law, it will serve as deterrent to others.” He explained in Twi to host, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

He, however, debunked allegations of some people who were beaten by the taskforce and said those who wanted to enter Kumasi at dawn were asked to return.

No mad person was seen in town according to ASP Ahianyo.

Source: Felix Anim-Appau|Adom News