The African Giant, Burna Boy, has finally disclosed how he felt when Angelique Kidjo was mentioned as the winner of Best World Music Album category, ahead of his African Giant album in this year’s Grammy Awards.

When a fan on Twitter, Leo Folarin, asked the Ye hitmaker – how did you feel loosing the Grammy?, he simply answered:

Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys.

The answer didn’t end there, the Nigerian musician went ahead to reveal the name of his next album and it’s release date:

So now I’m ‘Twice as Tall’ (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High).

Angélique Kidjo won Best World Music Album for Celia at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards. This marks her fourth win in the category and fourth GRAMMY win overall.

Kidjo beat out fellow nominees Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo celebrated a new generation of African artistes coming up to represent the continent while thanking luminaries who came before her for their contributions to world music, including Celia Cruz.

Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artistes coming from Africa gonna take you by storm and the time has come, Kidjo said.