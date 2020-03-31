Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) communications team have been asked not to comment on the controversial Airbus scandal.

ALSO READ:

It follows an invitation by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to parties involved in the scandal.

The four persons are to assist in investigations over an alleged act of bribery and other offences in the acquisition of three aircrafts from Airbus.

But the NDC believes in wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the Special Prosecutors invitation is “unnecessary.”

Based on this backdrop, a statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia urged all party communicators not to comment on the matter should the media make it topical.

Rather, he urged them to focus on public education on the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: