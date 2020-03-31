Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has invited four persons to assist in investigations over an alleged act of bribery and other offences in the acquisition of three aircraft from Airbus.

The four persons have been identified as a UK-Ghanaian citizen, Samuel Adam Foster alias Samuel Adam Mahama, said to be related to former president John Mahama, Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux who are all British citizens.

The invitations are in connection with Ghana being named as one of five countries allegedly named by Airbus it paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes to in exchange for contracts, causing a Britain court to slap a fine of £3 billion on the company.

As readers may recall, the Presidency on February 3, 2020, petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the bribery allegations contained in the judgement and take the necessary action.

Find the details below:

Profile of those invited

1. SAMUEL ADAM FOSTER a. k. a. SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA

He was born in Tamale on 14 December 1962 to Emmanuel Adamah Mahama and Nana Suluwu.

His current Ghanaian passport was guaranteed by John Dramani Mahama, described as former President of Ghana as first guarantor, and Alfred Abdulai Mahama, described as a Civil Servant, as second guarantor.

Alfred, John, and Samuel are brothers of the full blood in descending order of seniority. His UK address is: 19 Avenue Road Penge, London, SE20 7RT, UK.

2. PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS

He was born at Gateshead to a pub landlady, Yvonne Lloyd, on 19 June 1963 and given up for adoption ten days later to one Alex Middlemiss and his wife June.

His UK address is: The Square, Ringley Chase, Whitefield, Manchester, United Kingdom, M45 7UL.

He listed his pre 2009 employment as a UK television actor and film director. He described himself during the Airbus SE bribery transaction as a Project Manager. His address in Ghana has predominantly been stated as House No. 19 Agostinho Neto Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

Samuel Adam Mahama and Philip Sean Middlemiss were in Ghana at the same time and are Directors and Shareholders in Ghana of Deedum Limited issued with a Certificate to Commence Business on 8 December 2009 with registration number CA-67,930 and TIN 524V056743.

Samuel Adam Mahama and Philip Sean Middlemiss along with Leanne Sarah Davis incorporated a company of the same name Deedum Limited in the UK in February 2010.

Deedum Limited (UK) was the corporate vehicle through which Samuel Adam Mahama and his associates purported to have provided services to Airbus to facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences against Ghana in the sale of the C-295 aircraft.

3 SARAH FURNEAUX

was born on 18 May 1964 at Leicester. She is a Director with SAMUEL ADAM FOSTER who is her partner or spouse in FURNEAUX AVIATION LIMITED since 13 February 2013 and now known as FURNEAUX LIMITED.

Her address in Ghana is always provided as House No. 19 Agostinho Neto Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra.

They were engaged in the second campaign to sell the third aircraft to the Government of Ghana acting as fronts for the Ghanaian elected public official or officials.

4 LEANNE SARAH DAVIS

Sarah Davis became a Director and shareholder with, her partner or spouse PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS of DEEDUM LIMITED (UK) after SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA ceased his Directorship.

She is an intermediary referred to in the Statement of Facts and judgment of the UK Crown Court and was also a former UK television actress.