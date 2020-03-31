Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has disclosed that the club has paid four winning bonuses with one outstanding left.

Earlier this month, Adomonline.com revealed that the players are yet to receive their winning bonuses and some outstanding salary.

However, according to Mr Ansah, the club has paid four winning bonuses and March salary with one bonus yet to be paid.

“I must say that the players have been paid four winning bonuses and a one month salary,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are yet to pay their winning bonus against Hearts of Oak. We have struggled to get funds to settle that debt because that only is amounting to GH¢50,000.00.

“We know we have sponsors but that is only 30 per cent of the team’s expenditure so sometimes we need to fall on Dr Kyei but things are hard these days.

“The players received the monies on Saturday but we hope to pay the arrears in the next few days,” he added.