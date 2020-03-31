Drake's baby mama shares more family photos with 2-year-old son Adonis

Drake‘s son Adonis made his Instagram debut on Monday, more than two years after his birth.

And after the rapper, 33, posted series of snaps of himself with the toddler and his mother Sophie Brussaux, 30, the model followed suit and shared her own photographs of them together.

In one of the snaps, former adult film star Sophie jokingly turned herself and Drake’s hair blonde after fans were baffled by the light colour of Adonis’ curly locks.

Joker! Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux jokingly photoshoped their hair in family photo as she shared more snaps of their son Adonis, two, after fans were baffled by his light curls

Within the nine photographs, Sophie captured Adonis’ happy, sweet nature with shots of him laughing innocently.

The proud mother showed herself cuddling her son, beaming with delight to have him with her.

Here he is: Sophie’s uploads came after Drake’s son Adonis made his Instagram debut on the rapper’s account on Monday, more than two years after his birth

Cute: The original family snap showed Drake with his ex and mother of Adonis, Sophie with the trio looking happy, but the photograph caused speculation over their son’s hair colour

Family time: In addition to the doctored family photograph, Sophie also posted a snap of herself and Drake together with Adonis at a celebration

Alongside the series of photographs, Sophie wrote in French: Living happily, living in private… but a little love in this brutal world is good.

“I thank God every day for my wonderful family, and my friends who are also my family even without sharing the same blood.

“And I wish you all so much happiness and love, to keep your loved ones in your heart at this difficult time, which will come to an end, and we will all come out stronger,” she said.

Adorable: Within the nine photographs, Sophie captured Adonis’ happy, sweet nature

Sweet: The former adult film star uploaded shots of her son laughing innocently

Sophie then added, in English: “Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends.

“I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.

“PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde,” she added.

Doting: The proud mother showed herself cuddling her son, beaming with delight to have him with her

Sophie’s uploads came after Drake, who has kept his son out of the public eye until now, posted a series of candid snaps of himself with the toddler and his mother, as well as his parents Dennis and Sandi Graham.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker revealed he was pining for his family and friends during the coronavirus lock-down, sharing a beautiful image of him cradling curly-haired Adonis.

The father son duo looked cute in matching black outfits in the sweet snap, with Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – looking lovingly at the youngster.