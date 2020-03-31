A footage has emerged showing football icon Ronaldinho playing foot-volleyball with fellow inmates in a Paraguay prison while awaiting trial.

Ronaldinho, who turned 40 on March 21, was accused alongside his older brother, Roberto Assis of entering Paraguay with fake documents and has been in prison since. He has denied all charges.

According to reports, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner has been using his time as productively as possible while behind bars, attending a carpentry course and expectedly being the star of the show during a football tournament in prison.

In the footage of Ronaldinho playing foot volleyball, Ronaldinho inspired his team to an 11-2 victory in the final, scoring five and assisting the other six goals, earning him and his teammates a 16kg pig as a prize.

It seems Ronaldinho is having more fun than majority of people across the world who are under coronavirus home lockdown.

Watch the video below: