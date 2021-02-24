Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, has broken his silence over his mother’s death.

His mother, Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos, passed away on Saturday, February 20, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, from Covid-19 complications. She had been hospitalised since December 2020 after having been infected with Coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, February 23, Ronaldinho sent a message via his Instagram account to thank fans and friends for their show of support following the news of his mother’s death.

“My family and I thank you all for the love and support we are receiving at this difficult time. My mother was an inspiration of strength and joy to all who knew her and will continue to exert her light in our lives forever. With the strength she taught us, we will continue our journey. Thank you,” he wrote in his post accompanied with an image of him hugging his mother.

Below is his post on IG: