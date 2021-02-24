Police have arrested two witchdoctors in Mitooma district, Uganda for allegedly raping a female student of Kampala International University and stealing Shs2.9 million from her.

The victim, a Social Work and Social Administration student, had reportedly gone to the witch doctors’ shrine to ask for a charm to stop her boyfriend from dating another girl.

Spokesperson of the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police, Martial Tumusiime, identified the suspects as Nazario Bazarwa, 72, and his assistant, David Bamwetaki, all residents of Nyantoma parish Kashenshero sub-county in Mitooma district.

The police spokesman said the two men told the student to spend the night in the shrine and that medicine would be administered in her private part the following morning.

However, during the night, the duo reportedly turned on the girl and raped her.

The police spokesman said that the two have been charged with rape and obtaining money by false pretence and the file is already at the State Attorney’s office.