Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has revealed he has four children.

Taking his turn at Parliament’s Appointments Committee, the Damango Member of Parliament said all four are girls.

According to him, he had triplets at a go.

“I am a married man with four children. I have four girls out of which there are triplets,” he disclosed.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Vice-Chair of the Committee also asked about his brother, John Jinapor.

Mr Jinapor said his brother is also married and has three children.

The nominee, in the last four years, served as a Deputy Chief of Staff in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Mr Jinapor in the 2020 elections was elected Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency.