Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said he and his brother, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, live independent lives.

Mr Jinapor made this known after Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Vice-Chair of the Appointments Committee of Parliament sought to find out the relationship between the blood brothers.

Speaking before the Committee, the Damango MP said they are both committed to their respective political parties, adding that their relationship is a cordial one.

“There is an assumption that we live in the same home, we don’t. We live very independent lives and what I can say is that we are both very committed to our respective political parties and I don’t intend to go further than that.

“My brother is strongly committed to his party and I am probably more committed to my party and we are also very cordial as any siblings anywhere can be,” he said.

He assured Parliament that he and his brother will at any point necessary offer their service to the House in the maintenance of unity and mutual respect between members on both sides of the House.