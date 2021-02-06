Member of Parliament (MP) for Damango in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Friday, February 5, 2020, disbursed sums of money to 100 tertiary students in the Damango Constituency to assist them pay their school fees.

The disbursement of the funds to the students was in fulfilment of a campaign promise that the New Patriotic Party MP made to his constituents ahead of the December 2020 polls.

A total of GH¢91,600.00 was disbursed to the beneficiaries.

The Damango MP, who is also Minister-designate for Lands and National Resources, further donated a computer and printing accessories to the Ndewura Jakpa Secondary School and Damango Secondary School, all in the Damango Constituency.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Mr Jinapor promised to promote education at all levels in the Damango Constituency.

He reiterated his commitment to invest in the education of his people.

Mr Jinapor said: “You know education is the priority of this government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has introduced free SHS, we believe in education so we will invest in it.”