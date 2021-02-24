Government is introducing digital applications and call centres for pre-booking of COVID-19 vaccination.

Presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, who made this known, said the move will help with monitoring and also encourage more Ghanaians to avail themselves for the vaccination, which comes at no cost.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo will be the first Ghanaian to receive the vaccine.

Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions over their willingness to avail themselves for the vaccine.

For some, the side effects are their concern.

But the Presidential advisor on health said such reactions are normal.

“President Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated. This is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe and any other reaction like headache, dizziness, or pains are all usual with every vaccination,” he assured.