Ghana is to begin Covid-19 vaccination on March 2 as the government takes delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses today.

The Minister for Health-Designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, led the government delegation to receive the vaccines.

Ghana is among the 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility, according to the World Health Organisation.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).

“This is the first consignment of vaccines acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.

“Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations,” he said.

According to him: “The first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers and teachers.”

He said other personalities in the Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region will receive the doses.

“A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered,” he said.