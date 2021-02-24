Lawyers for the 2020 National Democratic Congress(NDC) Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, say they have successfully proved that no candidate obtained more than 50% of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential elections.

They are, therefore, urging the Supreme Court to, on March 4, direct the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise a run-off between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama.

The submission is contained in the written closing address filed by the lawyers in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

The Apex Court on Monday announced it will deliver judgment on the election petition on Thursday, March 4.

Mr Mahama contends that none of the candidates, who contested the December 7 polls, met the constitutional threshold of obtaining more than 50% of the valid votes cast.

He insists per the results declared by the EC Chairperson on December 9, no candidate met this requirement.

The EC and President Akufo-Addo were named as respondents in the petition as required by law.