The Supreme Court on Monday ordered former Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to render an unqualified apology for comments he made against the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court initiated contempt of court proceedings against Dr Ayine, who is a former Deputy Attorney-General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanta East for a comment he passed against the judges sitting on the ongoing presidential election petition.

Last Tuesday [February 16], after the court held that the petitioner could not reopen his case, Dr Ayine said that the judges had a “predetermined agenda” against former President John Dramani Mahama who filed the petition.

Admitting his error before the Justices of the Supreme Court, Dr Ayine said he has already submitted a letter offering an unqualified apology to the court.

The Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah in court on Monday subsequently ordered Dr Ayine to render the apology through the same medium used to scandalise the court before Thursday, February 25, 2021.

“We are comfortable with the apology. What we can do for you is to let him go back and purge the contempt. He spoke to the whole world on TV and so he should tell the people that he is very sorry and what he did was wrong and that is all. We are not going to give him a bond or fine him,” he said.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said coming from someone who has acted as an Attorney-General, if they do not take any action, it would send dangerous signals elsewhere.

“Coming from someone who has acted as Attorney General if we don’t take any action, it is going to send a dangerous signal elsewhere. So, if he does it today, the court will assemble on Thursday and just strike out this matter. That is all. We are not exacting any serious, punitive measures against him,” he ruled.