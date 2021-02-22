Lead counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, Tsatsu Tsikata, has yet again made a case for the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling on their application for the case to be re-opened.

The seven justices of the apex court on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, unanimously dismissed the petitioner’s application for the case to be re-opened in order to subpoena the first respondent, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa.

However, Mr Tsikata on Monday, February 22, 2021, argued that their decision to reopen their case was to facilitate the presentation of evidence.

Though he admitted the justices may have their reasons for dismissing the application, he added they were in court to question the ruling of the panel.

The lead counsel further argued Mrs Mensa’s witness statement meant that she was committed to mount the witness box.

In conclusion, he stressed the Holy Bible should guide the nine justices reviewing the case and quoted Hosea 8:7.

“For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind: it hath no stalk: the bud shall yield no meal: if so be it yield, the strangers shall swallow it up.

“May each of the lordships decide based on your conscience and your judicial oath,” he admonished.