Gospel singer MOG says he left the Methodist Church because they did not support his style of music.

“The reason why I left the Methodist church was that I felt my gift was not really appreciated in the church and I was not getting the necessary support.

“We have events and the church does not support us, we have to do everything by ourselves. These things broke me down and I just had to leave,” MOG said.

The award-winning gospel artiste revealed in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz that leaving the Methodist Church was a huge step that helped him grow.

The musician, born Nana Yaw Boakye, added that there were individuals in the church who fought against his ministry.

MOG left the Methodist Church to join the Royal House Chapel headed by Rev Samuel Korankye Ankrah.

He told Andy Dosty that he decided to stay at the Royal House Chapel after visiting the church once.

“I just visited Royal House when I was in the University to minister and when I listened to the worship and the word that was coming from Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and I was like this is where I want to be,” he said.

The Male Vocalist of the Year at the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards showed a lot of appreciation to his current head Pastor Rev Ankrah for his support to not only him but other gospel artistes at Royal House Chapel.

“He really supports us not just by word but financially. Every programme that we have, he gives us money; not just to me but to everyone,” MOG added.

With over a decade in the industry and four albums to his credit MOG mentioned that he is really grateful for the massive support he gets from the industry,