The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the petitioner, John Mahama to reopen his case.

The nine-panel justices, in a unanimous decision on Monday, February 22, 2021, insisted that they were still not convinced by the reasons for the demands being sought by Mr Mahama and his legal team and went further to throw out the case.

Mr Mahama, through his legal team, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, said the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling was a travesty of justice as it was fraught with errors, hence the filing of the latest review application.

Although Mr Mahama had, through his lead lawyer, closed his case, he was praying the court to allow them to reopen their case in a bid to have the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa subpoenaed and cross-examined.

Ending his submission, he concluded his submission with a quote from the Bible — Hosea 8:7– which states that: ”For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind: it hath no stalk; the bud shall yield no meal: if so be it yield, the strangers shall swallow it up.”

But Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said the application was dismissed because it was not within any known law or rules of practice within any jurisprudence.

“We dismiss the instant application as being wholly without merit,” Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said in a ruling he read on behalf of the nine panelled Supreme Court justices constituted to hear the case.

The justices of the apex court also disagreed with arguments by Mr Tsikata that the earlier ruling was a miscarriage of justice.