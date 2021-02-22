Award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, says Ghanaians find joy in seeing other people fail in life.

According to him, until that “pull him down” syndrome is aborted by many, a good percentage of people will be unsuccessful.

Where am from, we find joy in seeing people fall that’s why a good percentage stay unsuccessful (unhappy)… Always know that you are what you feel.

To move forward, the Best International Flow rapper asked Ghanaians to be happy for people who have achieved milestones in their life.

Celebrate people, be happy for people, elevate people and it automatically bounces back to you. It’s either you wanna lift people up or you don’t… Pushing someone down should never be part of the options #HappySunday, he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below: